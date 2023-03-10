Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts

Doughnuts and coffee
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$377K - $562K
Units as of 2022
113 36.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 2006, Duck Donuts opened its first location in Duck, North Carolina, where the Outer Banks is located. Their fresh, made-to-order donuts and variety of coffee flavors quickly made it a popular donut destination. The high product quality and family-friendly atmosphere put it on track to be one of the donut industry’s most well-known brands.

Duck Donuts may be a good business option for those passionate about giving back while also operating a donut franchise. It may be one of the most beloved franchising companies in the donut industry, so if you're in the business for a business, don't miss out! Duck Donuts has over 100 locations all over the United States. The franchise plans to continue expansion efforts and open stores in both the U.S. and internationally.  

Why You May Want to Start a Duck Donuts Franchise

A dedicated corporate team strives to support all Duck Donuts franchisees. They help their franchisees locate a store, and provide in-depth training and a marketing team to assist with location-specific marketing campaigns.

The franchise not only invests in its franchisees, but also in its community. It also encourages franchisees to do the same. Duck Donuts considers itself to be a family, and with its Quack Gives Back program, it partners with various local organizations. Through events, sales, and marketing, it raises awareness and funds for these organizations. 

Duck Donuts partners with Gabe's Chemo Duck Program, which provides comfort, education, and therapeutic tools to children undergoing chemotherapy. From 2017 to 2021, Duck Donuts and its franchisees raised more than $140,000 for Gabe's Program.

What Might Make Duck Donuts a Good Choice?

Duck Donuts may be a tasty way to own and operate multi-unit franchise stores. And judging by the lines outside many of its doors, there may be no question that it serves an in-demand product. With online and app ordering as well as delivery offered by third-party partnerships, customers can get their morning, afternoon, and evening donut fixes one way or another. 

The company even invites patrons to cash in on a loyalty reward program by earning points for Duck Donut deals. Being accessible to customers through these digital sources may mean that your location's reach can stretch further than you initially think possible.

To be part of the Duck Donuts team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Duck Donuts Franchise

Wondering how to open a franchise? Duck Donuts breaks up the process into fairly manageable steps. Before anything else, the franchisor will want to get to know who you are, your goals, and your interests. During onboarding, a Duck Donuts representative will contact you to conduct an interview and discuss the qualification process. 

As you speak to existing franchisees, come prepared to ask questions directed to the Duck Donuts team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Duck Donuts franchise. Then, you might be able to get started with an initial investment. 

There's no doubt about it. customers can't resist a fresh and delicious Duck Donuts treat!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Duck Donuts

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Doughnuts, Baked Goods, Coffee, Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2006
Parent Company
New Spring Financial
Leadership
Betsy Hamm, CEO
Corporate Address
1215 Manor Dr., #302
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
34
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
113 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Duck Donuts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$376,566 - $562,491
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Duck Donuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Duck Donuts? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Duck Donuts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Duck Donuts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #4 in Doughnuts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Duck Donuts.

Hi-Five Sports

Youth sports programs and facilities
Request Info

Eggs Up Grill

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Ranked #495
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Buttered Biscuit, The

Breakfast food trailers
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing