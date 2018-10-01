Dunn Brothers Coffee
Specialty coffee, tea, baked goods, sandwiches, soups, salads
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
111 3rd Ave. South
Minneapolis, MN 55401
CEO
Kim Plahn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$406,300 - $608,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
215-275 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20
Dunn Brothers Coffee is ranked #442 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin