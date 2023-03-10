Dunn Brothers Coffee
Initial investment
$396K - $590K
Units as of 2020
68 17% over 3 years
After experiencing the art of coffee roasting earlier in their lives, brothers Ed and Dan Dunn moved to St. Paul, Minnesota to start their coffee shop. The Dunn brothers began with a mission to roast coffee in small batches, serve the freshest brew possible, provide a warming coffee experience, and put the community at the core of their business. 

Their dream came true in 1987 when the Dunn brothers opened Dunn Brothers Coffee, where they have implemented their mission every day in each Dunn Brothers Coffee Shop. Today, there are many Dunn Brothers Coffee shops located throughout the United States. Dunn Brothers Coffee is always looking to expand, potentially making it a solid option for an entrepreneur. 

Why You May Want to Start a Dunn Brothers Coffee Franchise

An ideal Dunn Brothers Coffee franchisee is hardworking, motivated, and customer service-oriented. Running a Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise can be fun and rewarding due to its unique and proven business model. 

All Dunn Brothers Coffee franchises are expected to use single-origin coffee beans that are roasted fresh daily to show customers how their delicious cup of coffee came to be. If you decide to open a Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise, you will learn how to roast coffee and take part in learning about and meeting the farmers in the countries where the beans are sourced.

Alongside fresh, quality coffee, Dunn Brothers Coffee shops provide in-house baked pastries, fresh salads, and made-to-order signature sandwiches. 

What Might Make a Dunn Brothers Coffee a Good Choice? 

Franchisees may also have the opportunity to get to know members of their community, as every Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise reflects the community in which it operates. The community is typically showcased in local artwork displayed on the walls. The shop could even become a venue for hosting community events, and partnerships with local businesses can help bring a sense of community and togetherness. 

As a Dunn Brothers Coffee franchisee, you will have access to a support system with decades of experience and expertise in running a coffee shop. You'll receive help in creating a comprehensive business plan as well as operations, leasing, construction, marketing, and franchising to make sure you are confident in operating your own Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise.  

How To Open a Dunn Brothers Coffee Franchise 

To be part of the Dunn Brothers Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Dunn Brothers Coffee has relationships with third-party lenders familiar with the company and can provide guidance and targeted information on how best to finance your location. These financial lenders may help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement for a sum if they meet the Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Dunn Brothers Coffee franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Dunn Brothers Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee
Founded
1987
Leadership
Kim Plahn, CEO
Corporate Address
2335 Hwy 36 W., #201
Roseville, MN 55113
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
68 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dunn Brothers Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$396,000 - $590,393
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dunn Brothers Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
218 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dunn Brothers Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

