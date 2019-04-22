Edible
#108 Franchise 500| Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets

Edible
Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
|

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2000 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

980 Hammond Dr., #1000
Atlanta, GA 30328

CEO

Mike Rotondo

Parent Company

Edible Arrangements LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$173,600 - $373,450

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Edible has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

38 hours

Classroom Training:

79 hours

Additional Training:

Web-based training & computer-based video learning prior to opening

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 7

Edible is ranked #108 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
At age 17, Tariq Farid borrowed $5,000 from his parents to buy a flower shop in East Haven, Connecticut, and within two years, he was running four flourishing stores. But after seven years as a florist, he came up with a new idea--bouquets you can eat. He opened the first Edible Arrangements store in 1999, creating, selling and delivering bouquets of fresh fruit sculpted to look like flowers.

Edible Arrangements began franchising in 2001. In addition to the company's signature fresh fruit arrangements, the product line has expanded to include chocolate-dipped fresh fruit, fruit salads, fruit sundaes, beverages and other "grab and go" products.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $173,600 High - $373,450
Units
-2.1%-26 UNITS (1 Year) +1.1%+13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Wild Birds Unlimited

See More

Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.

Franchise Articles

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

At uBreakiFix, customer service is as important as device repair.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 2 min read
On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

PuroClean is expanding fast and looking for franchise owners to lead teams to success.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 1 min read
Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Owning a petrol station is a dream for many South African entrepreneurs. Local Engen franchisee Mzwayi Ndwandwe discusses how he's building a business that matters in his community.
3 min read
How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

Jonathan Barnett launched Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning as a way to support his true passions in life. But he found that supporting his employees is his greatest achievement.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

By joining FastSigns, Nikki Taheri found a new world of support.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 5th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing