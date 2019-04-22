At age 17, Tariq Farid borrowed $5,000 from his parents to buy a flower shop in East Haven, Connecticut, and within two years, he was running four flourishing stores. But after seven years as a florist, he came up with a new idea--bouquets you can eat. He opened the first Edible Arrangements store in 1999, creating, selling and delivering bouquets of fresh fruit sculpted to look like flowers.

Edible Arrangements began franchising in 2001. In addition to the company's signature fresh fruit arrangements, the product line has expanded to include chocolate-dipped fresh fruit, fruit salads, fruit sundaes, beverages and other "grab and go" products.