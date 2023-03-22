Signing out of account, Standby...
Need a gift, but don't know what to get? Send an Edible arrangement! Edible's sweet treats, smoothies, chocolate-covered fruit, fruit salad, and bouquets of fresh fruit may be a reminder to celebrate what's good in life. With a 24-hour e-commerce platform and an inclusive business model, the company continues to grow. With over 900 locations, it spreads a little bit of edible joy wherever it goes.
Since 1999, Edible has been trying to perfect the art of wow. Its history is full of milestones, from opening its first Canada-based franchise in 2003 to establishing Hero's Welcome in 2013. This has created thousands of jobs for veterans.
Its franchisees are usually responsible for taking orders, overseeing gift basket and tray assembly, and maintaining a clean work environment. They also uphold the Edible's Certified Happiness policy. Locations may deliver pre-ordered arrangements and trays to lucky recipients. At the storefront, customers can purchase the same products and enjoy refreshing fruit smoothies.
Why You May Want to Start an Edible Franchise
Many franchisees and satisfied customers consider Edible to be a good franchise to start. Its history might prove to you that it's not afraid to change with the times. Their brand awareness is trying to increase, so your local market can see and experience your franchise. With Edible, you might even have the opportunity to own multiple units within your territory. Even if you own another franchise, you may be able to add an Edible location to your portfolio.
Beyond its redesigned storefronts, the company is attempting to develop a strong online presence. Customers are able to order from their computers and smartphones through the Edible Awards app. Franchisees also are expected to accommodate customers with delivery and catering services.
The company has expanded its support network to better help franchisees run their business. They take pride in knowing that they're using the freshest fruit and ingredients to create your arrangements.
What Might Make an Edible Franchise a Good Choice?
Not afraid of innovation, the company is usually working on something new at their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters. In an impressive move, Edible started partnering with other established businesses to increase the products they offer.
Proving that it can follow trends, an Edible franchise may be a good one to open. With strategic marketing and friendly customer service, customers seem to flock to their fruity creations.
To join the Edible team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. If you need help financing, Edible claims to have relationships with third-party sources that can help.
How to Start an Edible Franchise
If you want to start an Edible franchise, start by evaluating your community. While their products may be perfect for special occasions, they may also appeal to businesses as corporate gifts.
During the onboarding process, franchisees generally write a business plan and attend a discovery day at corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This may be a great opportunity to come prepared with questions about your location or the company in general. You might secure your financing during this time, as well. After attending training and preparing for your grand opening, you could be sending out your well-designed edible arrangements!
Company Overview
About Edible
- Industry
- Food
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Edible Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Tariq Farid, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
980 Hammond Dr., #1000
Atlanta, GA 30328
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 148
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 931 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Edible franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $183,600 - $409,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off first-store franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Edible has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 45 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
