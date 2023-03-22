Edible
Initial investment
$184K - $410K
Units as of 2022
931 17% over 3 years
Need a gift, but don't know what to get? Send an Edible arrangement! Edible's sweet treats, smoothies, chocolate-covered fruit, fruit salad, and bouquets of fresh fruit may be a reminder to celebrate what's good in life. With a 24-hour e-commerce platform and an inclusive business model, the company continues to grow. With over 900 locations, it spreads a little bit of edible joy wherever it goes.

Since 1999, Edible has been trying to perfect the art of wow. Its history is full of milestones, from opening its first Canada-based franchise in 2003 to establishing Hero's Welcome in 2013. This has created thousands of jobs for veterans. 

Its franchisees are usually responsible for taking orders, overseeing gift basket and tray assembly, and maintaining a clean work environment. They also uphold the Edible's Certified Happiness policy. Locations may deliver pre-ordered arrangements and trays to lucky recipients. At the storefront, customers can purchase the same products and enjoy refreshing fruit smoothies.

Why You May Want to Start an Edible Franchise

Many franchisees and satisfied customers consider Edible to be a good franchise to start. Its history might prove to you that it's not afraid to change with the times. Their brand awareness is trying to increase, so your local market can see and experience your franchise. With Edible, you might even have the opportunity to own multiple units within your territory. Even if you own another franchise, you may be able to add an Edible location to your portfolio.

Beyond its redesigned storefronts, the company is attempting to develop a strong online presence. Customers are able to order from their computers and smartphones through the Edible Awards app. Franchisees also are expected to accommodate customers with delivery and catering services. 

The company has expanded its support network to better help franchisees run their business. They take pride in knowing that they're using the freshest fruit and ingredients to create your arrangements.

What Might Make an Edible Franchise a Good Choice?

Not afraid of innovation, the company is usually working on something new at their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters. In an impressive move, Edible started partnering with other established businesses to increase the products they offer.  

Proving that it can follow trends, an Edible franchise may be a good one to open. With strategic marketing and friendly customer service, customers seem to flock to their fruity creations. 

To join the Edible team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. If you need help financing, Edible claims to have relationships with third-party sources that can help. 

How to Start an Edible Franchise

If you want to start an Edible franchise, start by evaluating your community. While their products may be perfect for special occasions, they may also appeal to businesses as corporate gifts. 

During the onboarding process, franchisees generally write a business plan and attend a discovery day at corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This may be a great opportunity to come prepared with questions about your location or the company in general. You might secure your financing during this time, as well. After attending training and preparing for your grand opening, you could be sending out your well-designed edible arrangements!

Company Overview

About Edible

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Fruit
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Edible Brands LLC
Leadership
Tariq Farid, CEO
Corporate Address
980 Hammond Dr., #1000
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
148
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
931 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Edible franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$183,600 - $409,700
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Edible has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45 hours
Classroom Training
41 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Edible landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Edible ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #9 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

