Need a gift, but don't know what to get? Send an Edible arrangement! Edible's sweet treats, smoothies, chocolate-covered fruit, fruit salad, and bouquets of fresh fruit may be a reminder to celebrate what's good in life. With a 24-hour e-commerce platform and an inclusive business model, the company continues to grow. With over 900 locations, it spreads a little bit of edible joy wherever it goes.

Since 1999, Edible has been trying to perfect the art of wow. Its history is full of milestones, from opening its first Canada-based franchise in 2003 to establishing Hero's Welcome in 2013. This has created thousands of jobs for veterans.

Its franchisees are usually responsible for taking orders, overseeing gift basket and tray assembly, and maintaining a clean work environment. They also uphold the Edible's Certified Happiness policy. Locations may deliver pre-ordered arrangements and trays to lucky recipients. At the storefront, customers can purchase the same products and enjoy refreshing fruit smoothies.

Why You May Want to Start an Edible Franchise

Many franchisees and satisfied customers consider Edible to be a good franchise to start. Its history might prove to you that it's not afraid to change with the times. Their brand awareness is trying to increase, so your local market can see and experience your franchise. With Edible, you might even have the opportunity to own multiple units within your territory. Even if you own another franchise, you may be able to add an Edible location to your portfolio.

Beyond its redesigned storefronts, the company is attempting to develop a strong online presence. Customers are able to order from their computers and smartphones through the Edible Awards app. Franchisees also are expected to accommodate customers with delivery and catering services.

The company has expanded its support network to better help franchisees run their business. They take pride in knowing that they're using the freshest fruit and ingredients to create your arrangements.

What Might Make an Edible Franchise a Good Choice?

Not afraid of innovation, the company is usually working on something new at their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters. In an impressive move, Edible started partnering with other established businesses to increase the products they offer.

Proving that it can follow trends, an Edible franchise may be a good one to open. With strategic marketing and friendly customer service, customers seem to flock to their fruity creations.

To join the Edible team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. If you need help financing, Edible claims to have relationships with third-party sources that can help.

How to Start an Edible Franchise

If you want to start an Edible franchise, start by evaluating your community. While their products may be perfect for special occasions, they may also appeal to businesses as corporate gifts.

During the onboarding process, franchisees generally write a business plan and attend a discovery day at corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This may be a great opportunity to come prepared with questions about your location or the company in general. You might secure your financing during this time, as well. After attending training and preparing for your grand opening, you could be sending out your well-designed edible arrangements!