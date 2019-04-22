Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc.
About
Founded

1931

Franchising Since

1973 (46 Years)

Corporate Address

9130 Bellanca Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90045

CEO

Jack Nethercutt

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$39,471 - $180,888

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000 - $100,000

Financing Options

Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory

Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$3,500 in inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. is ranked #450 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Even before she opened her first studio in Santa Monica in 1931, Merle Norman's philosophy of "Try Before You Buy" was being carried out as she offered free samples of her products to neighbors, hoping they'd return later as paying customers.

And return they did. Many even opened their own studios, and the company now has locations throughout the United States and Canada. Carrying on the Merle Norman tradition, franchisees now offer skin care--from cleansers and toners to sun defense--and a full line of cosmetics.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $39,471 High - $180,888
Units
-4.4%-52 UNITS (1 Year) -8.1%-100 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
