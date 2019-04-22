1931
1973 (46 Years)
9130 Bellanca Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Jack Nethercutt
$39,471 - $180,888
$100,000 - $250,000
$25,000 - $100,000
Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
$3,500 in inventory
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40 hours
Online training
2
And return they did. Many even opened their own studios, and the company now has locations throughout the United States and Canada. Carrying on the Merle Norman tradition, franchisees now offer skin care--from cleansers and toners to sun defense--and a full line of cosmetics.