eMaids Inc.
Residential and commercial cleaning
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1679 S. Dupont, #100
Dover, DE 19901
CEO
Miriam Kahn
Parent Company
eMaids Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$33,500 - $67,700
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$21,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,950 - $21,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
eMaids Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours