Epic Hybrid Training
Fitness centers
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
620 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
CEO
Alexander Nicholas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,650 - $142,300
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Epic Hybrid Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1