EverybodyFights
Fitness facilities

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

51 Melcher St., 6th Fl.
Boston, MA 02210

Parent Company

FC Boson Holdings Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$85,500 - $1,876,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $75,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

Varies

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24 hours

Classroom Training:

42 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $85,500 High - $1,876,000
Units
+50.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +500.0%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Eastern Europe, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Franchise Articles

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

Reaching customers (and potential franchisees) is part art, part science. Three industry vets offer advice on finding a marketing and social media firm that strikes the right balance.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You can't get a Starbucks franchise, but you might be able to apply for a licensed store.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Paul Flick wants to serve a homeowner's every need -- which is why his company Premium Service Brands is always expanding.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
A Child Care Business Might Amplify Your Entrepreneurial Journey

A Child Care Business Might Amplify Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Catering to time-crunched working parents, investors through childcare businesses are revamping the segment, making it more beneficial, productive, and lucrative with changing times
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read

