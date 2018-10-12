Fleet Clean USA
Mobile commercial-fleet washing
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
478 N. Babcock St.
Melbourne, FL 32935
CEO
Scott Marr
Initial Investment ⓘ
$158,375 - $321,375
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Fleet Clean USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Fleet Clean USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5