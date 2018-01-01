Bio

Foot Solutions was founded in 2000 by Raymond J. Margiano, Ph.D., who studied pedorthics at Temple University and spent over 20 years in the footwear industry. When customers come into Foot Solutions, they receive a free 30-minute foot assessment, which includes a computerized foot scan. Employees assess the customer's feet and gait and learn about their lifestyles and objectives in order to know which custom arch supports or ergonomic footwear will best help them.