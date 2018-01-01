Foot Solutions Inc.
Comfort shoes and inserts for ages 40+
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
104 Interstate North Pkwy. East S.E.
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Raymond Margiano
Initial Investment ⓘ
$196,500 - $242,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,500 - $32,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Foot Solutions Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3