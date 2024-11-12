Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

For Under $50K You can Start a WIN Home Inspection Franchise WIN Home Inspection is a cost-effective franchise opportunity that requires no storefront and no inventory to build a thriving business and achieve your personal and professional goals.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a WIN Home Inspection Franchise:

  1. Operate a home-based business with a flexible life-work balance.
  2. Access to robust training and ongoing support from a dedicated team.
  3. Recession-resistant industry with multiple streams of income.

A WIN Home Inspection franchise offers a comprehensive suite of home inspection services, including traditional inspections and specialized services like air quality and radon testing, catering to home buyers, sellers, and owners. It is a recognized leader in the home inspection industry and has been ranked among the top franchises by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Click here to connect with WIN Home Inspection.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $49,725
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $29,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $25,000
  • Net Worth Required: $25,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about WIN Home Inspection!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

