By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 1985, Mary Ellen Sheets founded Two Men and a Truck. The inspiration for it came from her two sons, Brig Sorber and Jon Sorber, who had started their own local moving company. After they left for college, Sheets continued to work for their company, while also juggling a full-time job. In 1985, she invested $350 in a moving truck and decided to make it official.

By 1989, Two Men and a Truck began franchising. Based in Lansing, Mich., the franchise is still family owned and privately held with more than 330 locations.

Twenty seven years after the company turned into the franchise, Two Men and a Truck earned the 162nd spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 2016.
