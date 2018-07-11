Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
Moving services
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
3400 Belle Chase Wy.
Lansing, MI 48911
CEO
Jon Nobis
Parent Company
Two Men and a Truck/USA Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$115,000 - $669,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$160,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $190,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $85,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training at headquarters for multi-unit franchisees
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10