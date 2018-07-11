Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc. is ranked #87 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Mary Ellen Sheets founded Two Men and a Truck International Inc. in 1985 after her two high-school-age sons left their small moving business behind to attend college. Calls had continued to come in for moving services after their departure, so Sheets took over the business and began franchising in 1989. The Lansing, Michigan-based company is still family-owned and privately held and has locations across the United States.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $115,000 High - $669,000

Units +3.8% +11 UNITS (1 Year) +13.1% +35 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)