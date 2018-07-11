Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
#87 Franchise 500| Moving services

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
Moving services
|

About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1989 (29 Years)

Corporate Address

3400 Belle Chase Wy.
Lansing, MI 48911

CEO

Jon Nobis

Parent Company

Two Men and a Truck/USA Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$115,000 - $669,000

Net-worth Requirement

$160,000 - $400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000 - $190,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $85,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

50 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training at headquarters for multi-unit franchisees

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 10

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc. is ranked #87 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Mary Ellen Sheets founded Two Men and a Truck International Inc. in 1985 after her two high-school-age sons left their small moving business behind to attend college. Calls had continued to come in for moving services after their departure, so Sheets took over the business and began franchising in 1989. The Lansing, Michigan-based company is still family-owned and privately held and has locations across the United States.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $115,000 High - $669,000
Units
+3.8%+11 UNITS (1 Year) +13.1%+35 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Eastern Europe, Western Europe

