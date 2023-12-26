Free Webinar | January 23: How to Pick a Winning Franchise in 2024 Join our free webinar to learn how to find your perfect franchise. With a combined 50+ years of experience in the franchise industry, our panelists will share everything you need to know to make the best choice possible. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

With proven track records, robust corporate support and built-in brand recognition, there's no wonder that the franchise industry is booming. But which opportunity is the best fit for your passion, lifestyle and budget?

Join us for our free webinar on January 23rd at 2:00 PM ET to learn how to determine your perfect franchise fit. Experts Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart, Patti Rother, President of Stay in Your Lane, and Richard Snow, VP of National Franchise and Specialty Lending Relationship Manager at Bremer Bank, will tell you the right questions to ask and the numbers you that you really need to know to make the best choice possible.

With a combined 50+ years of experience in the franchise industry, our panelists will explain:

  • What to look for when buying a franchise

  • The keys to thriving as a franchisee

  • How to align personal passion with the right opportunity

  • SBA loans and other financing options

  • How AI and tech are bringing new levels of success

  • And so much more!

Grab your free spot today by registering now!

Register Now

About the Speakers:

Patti Rother is a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience in the franchising industry. Currently, she holds the position of President at Stay in Your Lane, a fractional c-suite dedicated to transforming good brands into cult brands by leveraging the power of their brain trust. Patti's background in franchise owner operations to franchisor operations to development and now the consulting side of things gives her a unique background rarely found in franchising. Her commitment to elevating brands and fostering success among franchisees has cemented her as a respected leader in the industry.

Richard Snow is the VP National Franchise & Specialty Lending Relationship Manager at Bremer Bank. Responsible for providing commercial financing to franchise brands throughout the USA. Mr. Snow played a crucial role in guiding entrepreneurs in the US and Canadian franchise industry through the complex process of small business lending, funding over $300 million in SBA loans in 2018-2023. In his previous roles as VP SBA National Franchise Relationship Manager and SBA Funding Specialist at WSFS Bank and Benetrends Financial.

For 20 years, Dan Rowe has grown emerging brands like Five Guys and The Halal Guys from concepts to international sensations through franchising. Fransmart's current portfolio includes fast-growing concepts like Duff's CakeMix, JARS, Rise, Taffer's Tavern, The Halal Guys and more.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchise Franchise 500 Franchisees Franchises Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Franchisors Starting a Business Franchise Opportunities Franchise Success Stories

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

We Are in a Trust Crisis — How to Navigate the Pitfalls of Transactional Behavior in Business Relationships

Businesses must stop selling themselves as relationship-focused when reality tells a transactional tale.

By Jon Michail
Marketing

The Santa Claus Approach: Unwrapping Marketing Lessons from the Man in Red

This jolly article unwraps 12 business lessons from Santa Claus, from the magic of consistency to the joys of surprising your customers.

By Mark W Lamplugh Jr
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growing a Business

7 Factors Entrepreneurs Must Consider Before Going Global

Expanding a business globally is a bold and potentially rewarding move for entrepreneurs. However, venturing into international markets comes with its own set of challenges and considerations. Here are the key factors entrepreneurs must ponder before taking the leap to go global.

By Igor Borovikov
Leadership

Rejection Doesn't Have to Be a Bad Thing. Here's How You Can Use It as a Tool for Success.

Rejection can actually be helpful if you look at it the right way. Use these expert tips to embrace it.

By Amy M Chambers
Business Solutions

Save Hundreds of Dollars on This Microsoft Tech Training Bundle

Get on your way to becoming a Microsoft Certified Expert.

By Entrepreneur Store