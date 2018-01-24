Fresh Healthy Cafe
Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
8697 10th Ave.
Burnaby, BC V3N 4A2
CEO
Jeff Parker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$176,000 - $343,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30 - $30
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Fresh Healthy Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
14 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15