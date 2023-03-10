In 2001, Jeff Parker founded Fresh Healthy Café as a healthy alternative to unhealthy food chains. He is very passionate about offering people a healthy dining experience complete with food and beverages served in eco-friendly containers. Before the successful franchising of the Fresh Healthy Café brand, Parker was running a juice bar in Vancouver and Toronto.

Fresh Healthy Café is an innovator and leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry. They strive to make every item on the menu not only healthy and good for the body, but also delicious. All food and beverages are made using only natural ingredients and are prepared fresh to order in front of the customer. Fresh Healthy Café believes it is more than a fast-food restaurant chain—it's an extraordinary health experience.

Why You May Want To Start a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise

If you enjoy good food and believe in always choosing the natural way, Fresh Healthy Café could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience is not a necessity, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Opening a Fresh Healthy Café franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise a Good Choice?

The Fresh Healthy Café franchising team is looking for collaborative and energetic entrepreneurs who are hungry to make a difference in the health food industry. They have many years of hands-on experience and operate under a scalable system that meets all areas of the Fresh Healthy Café business model. Exclusive opportunities include unit and multi-units franchises, master franchises, and co-branding franchises.

To be part of the Fresh Healthy Café team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Fresh Healthy Café has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fresh Healthy Café franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fresh Healthy Café brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive extensive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.