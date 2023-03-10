Fresh Healthy Cafe
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$203K - $409K
Units as of 2021
21 40.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 2001, Jeff Parker founded Fresh Healthy Café as a healthy alternative to unhealthy food chains. He is very passionate about offering people a healthy dining experience complete with food and beverages served in eco-friendly containers. Before the successful franchising of the Fresh Healthy Café brand, Parker was running a juice bar in Vancouver and Toronto.

Fresh Healthy Café is an innovator and leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry. They strive to make every item on the menu not only healthy and good for the body, but also delicious. All food and beverages are made using only natural ingredients and are prepared fresh to order in front of the customer. Fresh Healthy Café believes it is more than a fast-food restaurant chain—it's an extraordinary health experience.

Why You May Want To Start a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise

If you enjoy good food and believe in always choosing the natural way, Fresh Healthy Café could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience is not a necessity, but some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Opening a Fresh Healthy Café franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise a Good Choice?

The Fresh Healthy Café franchising team is looking for collaborative and energetic entrepreneurs who are hungry to make a difference in the health food industry. They have many years of hands-on experience and operate under a scalable system that meets all areas of the Fresh Healthy Café business model. Exclusive opportunities include unit and multi-units franchises, master franchises, and co-branding franchises.

To be part of the Fresh Healthy Café team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Fresh Healthy Café has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fresh Healthy Café franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fresh Healthy Café brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive extensive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fresh Healthy Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Leadership
Jeff Parker, President
Corporate Address
8786 Crest Dr.
Burnaby, BC V3N 4A2
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
21 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fresh Healthy Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$202,500 - $409,000
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fresh Healthy Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
170 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fresh Healthy Cafe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fresh Healthy Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fresh Healthy Cafe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #8 in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fresh Healthy Cafe.

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Ranked #10
Learn More

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing