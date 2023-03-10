Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$203K - $409K
- Units as of 2021
-
21 40.0% over 3 years
In 2001, Jeff Parker founded Fresh Healthy Café as a healthy alternative to unhealthy food chains. He is very passionate about offering people a healthy dining experience complete with food and beverages served in eco-friendly containers. Before the successful franchising of the Fresh Healthy Café brand, Parker was running a juice bar in Vancouver and Toronto.
Fresh Healthy Café is an innovator and leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry. They strive to make every item on the menu not only healthy and good for the body, but also delicious. All food and beverages are made using only natural ingredients and are prepared fresh to order in front of the customer. Fresh Healthy Café believes it is more than a fast-food restaurant chain—it's an extraordinary health experience.
Why You May Want To Start a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise
If you enjoy good food and believe in always choosing the natural way, Fresh Healthy Café could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience is not a necessity, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.
Opening a Fresh Healthy Café franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise a Good Choice?
The Fresh Healthy Café franchising team is looking for collaborative and energetic entrepreneurs who are hungry to make a difference in the health food industry. They have many years of hands-on experience and operate under a scalable system that meets all areas of the Fresh Healthy Café business model. Exclusive opportunities include unit and multi-units franchises, master franchises, and co-branding franchises.
To be part of the Fresh Healthy Café team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Fresh Healthy Café has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.
How To Open a Fresh Healthy Café Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fresh Healthy Café franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fresh Healthy Café brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive extensive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About Fresh Healthy Cafe
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Fresh Healthy Cafe
- Leadership
- Jeff Parker, President
- Corporate Address
-
8786 Crest Dr.
Burnaby, BC V3N 4A2
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 21 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fresh Healthy Cafe franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
- Initial Investment
- $202,500 - $409,000
Initial Investment
$202,500 - $409,000
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
- Cash Requirement
- $120,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Royalty Fee
6%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fresh Healthy Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 170 hours
- Classroom Training
- 25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fresh Healthy Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fresh Healthy Cafe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
