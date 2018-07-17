Frutta Bowls Franchising LLC
Acai, pitaya, and kale bowls, and fruit smoothies
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
54 Hudson St.
Freehold, NJ 07728
CEO
Brooke Gagliano
Initial Investment ⓘ
$145,800 - $385,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Frutta Bowls Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours