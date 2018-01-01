Geese Chasers LLC
Geese control services using border collies
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
42 Broadacre Dr.
Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
CEO
Robert Young
Initial Investment ⓘ
$113,330 - $119,330
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2