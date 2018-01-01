Glace Cryotherapy
Whole-body cryotherapy
Glace Cryotherapy
Whole-body cryotherapy
About
14 C Scarlett Rd.
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
14 C Scarlett Rd.
Carmel, CA 93924
CEO
Skyler Scarlett
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$124,700 - $202,500
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
18.5 hours
Classroom Training:
6.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $124,700 High - $202,500
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
