Howard Walker opened the first Golden Fried Chicken location in San Marcos, Texas, in 1967. The restaurants, which served fried chicken, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, biscuits and other favorites, quickly spread through Texas and Oklahoma.

In 1996, the name was changed from Golden Fried Chicken to Golden Chick. The conversion included an image update and the addition of new menu items, such as Golden Roasted Chicken and a variety of new side items to go along with all the existing menu item favorites. Free-standing and co-branded units offer dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, catering and optional delivery service.