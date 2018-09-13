Golden Chick
Chicken
Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
1131 Rockingham, #250
Richardson, TX 75080
CEO
Mark Parmerlee
Parent Company
Golden Southern Chicken Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$237,950 - $488,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $2,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Golden Chick has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
33.33% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15
Golden Chick is ranked #378 in the Franchise 500!
In 1996, the name was changed from Golden Fried Chicken to Golden Chick. The conversion included an image update and the addition of new menu items, such as Golden Roasted Chicken and a variety of new side items to go along with all the existing menu item favorites. Free-standing and co-branded units offer dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, catering and optional delivery service.