The Halal Guys
Halal street food
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
222 Columbia Ave.
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
CEO
Mohamed Abouelenein
Initial Investment ⓘ
$233,600 - $844,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Halal Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
8 days
Classroom Training:
9 days