Bio

Linda Kerr Kamm founded Happy & Healthy Products in 1991 and began franchising in 1993. Desiring to sell a healthful frozen dessert, she created the company's signature Fruitfull bars, which are made with chunks of fruit and other natural ingredients. Franchisees wholesale these and other healthful snack products to locations such as hospitals, colleges, corporate cafeterias and convenience stores. They can also sell the products at retail events such as fairs and festivals.