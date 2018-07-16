Happy & Healthy Products Inc.
Frozen fruit bars

Happy & Healthy Products Inc.
Frozen fruit bars

About
Founded

1991

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

1600 S. Dixie Hwy., #200
Boca Raton, FL 33432

CEO

Linda Kamm

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,790 - $96,875

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ad Royalty Fee

$600/yr.

Financing Options

Happy & Healthy Products Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

5% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

On-The-Job Training:

40-80 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training

Bio
Linda Kerr Kamm founded Happy & Healthy Products in 1991 and began franchising in 1993. Desiring to sell a healthful frozen dessert, she created the company's signature Fruitfull bars, which are made with chunks of fruit and other natural ingredients. Franchisees wholesale these and other healthful snack products to locations such as hospitals, colleges, corporate cafeterias and convenience stores. They can also sell the products at retail events such as fairs and festivals.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,790 High - $96,875
Units
-10.3%-6 UNITS (1 Year) -17.5%-11 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Smoothie King

See More

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

See More

Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.

See More

Bahama Buck's

See More

Watermill Express Franchising

See More

The Spice & Tea Exchange

See More

Juice It Up!

See More

Nekter Juice Bar Inc.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 16th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.