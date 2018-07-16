Happy & Healthy Products Inc.
Frozen fruit bars
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
1600 S. Dixie Hwy., #200
Boca Raton, FL 33432
CEO
Linda Kamm
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,790 - $96,875
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ad Royalty Fee
$600/yr.
Happy & Healthy Products Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
On-The-Job Training:
40-80 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training