Happy Tax Franchising
Tax preparation, electronic filing, bookkeeping/accounting
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
350 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Mario Costanz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,400 - $66,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10-20%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Happy Tax Franchising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Happy Tax Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Via webinar