Headlights 20/20 USA
Headlight restoration
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
284C E. Lake Mead Pkwy., #280
Henderson, NV 89015
CEO
Jacques St.Pierre
Parent Company
NVO LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,430 - $91,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Headlights 20/20 USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Classroom Training:
4 days