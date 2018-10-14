Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
36901 American Wy., #7
Avon, OH 44011
CEO
Christopher Tomshack
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,641 - $255,697
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%/9%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
HealthSource offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
HealthSource has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
37 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3