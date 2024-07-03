Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Find Out What's Different About Sonic's New $1.99 Value Menu. Hint — It's Not Just the Lower Price. As fast-food consumers continue to prioritize value, Sonic has joined competitors in introducing a new value menu — with one big difference.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Sonic has introduced a new $1.99 value menu called the FUN.99 Menu.
  • Other fast-food chains, like McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Wendy's, have recently launched value deals.
  • Unlike competitors' limited-time offers, Sonic's FUN.99 Menu is a permanent fixture.

As fast-food consumers continue to prioritize — and sometimes demand — value, Sonic has joined competitors like McDonald's, Taco Bell and Wendy's in introducing a new value menu. However, while these brands' value deals are for a limited time only — McDonald's $5 Meal Deal, for example, expires in late July — Sonic's menu has no end in sight.

"It's a value menu that's here to stay rather than a temporary reaction to consumer complaints," a Sonic spokesperson told Entrepreneur.

Sonic's FUN.99 Menu

Sonic's new $1.99 menu — which the brand is calling the FUN.99 Menu — features a variety of items, including two new Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch Queso Wraps.

Other FUN.99 items include a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Coney, Small Tots and 16-ounce Sonic Shakes.

KFC, Taco Bell and others

In addition to McDonald's and Wendy's, others in the industry, including Burger King, Taco Bell and KFC, have launched value deals, primarily focused on the $5 price point, for a limited time.

For example, Burger King recently launched its $5 Your Way Meal, which includes a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger with four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. This deal is available through the summer.

Additionally, the KFC $4.99 Meal For One, which includes two pieces of dark meat chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy and a biscuit, is available through the end of the year.

Free fries and Frosties

In addition to their respective value deals, McDonald's and Wendy's offer ways for customers to get free orders of their signature items — fries and Frosties. McDonald's offers free medium french fries with any $1 purchase via the mobile app every Friday through the end of 2024. On Saturday, July 13, in honor of National French Fry Day, customers can get free fries of any size when ordered via the McDonald's app, with no purchase necessary.

Wendy's customers can get a free small Frosty with a $5 Biggie Bag via the Wendy's app. Purchasing a $3 Frosty key tag gets customers a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase for the remainder of 2024. Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

