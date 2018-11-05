High Achievers
Business coaching
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
4994 Lower Roswell Rd., #11
Marietta, GA 30068
CEO
David Alexander
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,600 - $89,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-12%
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 training fee waived
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours