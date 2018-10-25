HomeWell Senior Care
Home care
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
420 Throckmorton St., #200
Fort Worth, TX 76102
CEO
Lori Yount
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,450 - $130,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
HomeWell Senior Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
HomeWell Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Classroom Training:
46.5 hours