Hounds Town USA
Dog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
12 Garrity Ave.
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
CEO
Michael Gould
Initial Investment ⓘ
$175,300 - $249,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
67 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 8