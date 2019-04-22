Ken Austin began an independent property inspection service in northern New Jersey in 1971. Nine years later, he formed HouseMaster and began franchising, using marketing experience he gained at Johnson & Johnson and Warner Lambert Co. to spread the word about his new company.

HouseMaster inspectors check out all the major systems of a home, providing a comprehensive report on all physical conditions. The HouseMaster Express Report can be completed on-site. HouseMaster franchises offer homebuyers a limited inspection guarantee, and the company has a group errors and omissions insurance program to protect franchisees.