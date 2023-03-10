HouseMaster Home Inspections, which was founded in 1971, is one of the well-known home inspection business names in the industry. Since beginning to franchise in 1979, HouseMaster Home Inspections has expanded to over 275 locally-owned branches throughout the United States and Canada.

HouseMaster Home Inspections strives to offer top-notch support to its franchisees. One of its major goals is usually to ensure that each new franchise is designed for business right from the get-go, from sales and marketing to technical training.

Why You May Want to Start a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise

HouseMaster Home Inspections' longevity in the industry proves that you may learn from the same formula that has kept the company going for over five decades. The company believes it has grown into one big, supportive family. Many of their franchisees have stayed with the company for multiple decades. Some franchisees are now 2nd or 3rd generation owners.

As a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchisee, you may find yourself surrounded by dedicated and reliable support in all areas contributing to your business. Support may include operations, financials, human resources, digital education, IT, innovation, sales and marketing, and technical training.

What Might Make a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides the fairly manageable startup costs of a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise, you may get decades' worth of proven sales and marketing systems, proprietary technology that gives you a competitive edge, dedicated expert support, and retail and corporate flexibility.

Many times in the past few decades, HouseMaster Home Inspections has been ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To become part of the HouseMaster Home Inspections team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. HouseMaster Home Inspections may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. You should also ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise?

To get started on your journey of opening a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise, you need to submit a franchise request form. After reviewing your application and finding it a fit, HouseMaster Home Inspections generally sends you a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains much of the vital information you need to know as a potential franchisee.

After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you may sign your franchise agreement and make your initial payment.

At this point, you may be ready for initial training with the franchise development team. Training may come in stages until you are prepared to open your HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise.

After completing your training, you may be prepared to open your HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise.