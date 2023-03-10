HouseMaster Home Inspections

HouseMaster Home Inspections

Home inspections and related services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#225 Ranked #275 last year
Initial investment
$61K - $108K
Units as of 2022
311 2% over 3 years
HouseMaster Home Inspections, which was founded in 1971, is one of the well-known home inspection business names in the industry. Since beginning to franchise in 1979, HouseMaster Home Inspections has expanded to over 275 locally-owned branches throughout the United States and Canada.

HouseMaster Home Inspections strives to offer top-notch support to its franchisees. One of its major goals is usually to ensure that each new franchise is designed for business right from the get-go, from sales and marketing to technical training.

Why You May Want to Start a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise

HouseMaster Home Inspections' longevity in the industry proves that you may learn from the same formula that has kept the company going for over five decades. The company believes it has grown into one big, supportive family. Many of their franchisees have stayed with the company for multiple decades. Some franchisees are now 2nd or 3rd generation owners.

As a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchisee, you may find yourself surrounded by dedicated and reliable support in all areas contributing to your business. Support may include operations, financials, human resources, digital education, IT, innovation, sales and marketing, and technical training.

What Might Make a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides the fairly manageable startup costs of a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise, you may get decades' worth of proven sales and marketing systems, proprietary technology that gives you a competitive edge, dedicated expert support, and retail and corporate flexibility. 

Many times in the past few decades, HouseMaster Home Inspections has been ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To become part of the HouseMaster Home Inspections team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. HouseMaster Home Inspections may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. You should also ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise?

To get started on your journey of opening a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise, you need to submit a franchise request form. After reviewing your application and finding it a fit, HouseMaster Home Inspections generally sends you a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains much of the vital information you need to know as a potential franchisee.

After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you may sign your franchise agreement and make your initial payment. 

At this point, you may be ready for initial training with the franchise development team. Training may come in stages until you are prepared to open your HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise.

After completing your training, you may be prepared to open your HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise.

Company Overview

About HouseMaster Home Inspections

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Josh McCormick, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1979 (44 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
311 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$61,100 - $107,650
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
HouseMaster Home Inspections has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HouseMaster Home Inspections landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where HouseMaster Home Inspections ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #225 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #86 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #136 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #42 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #70 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

