How Do You Roll?
Asian food
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
10435 Burnet Rd., #107
Austin, TX 78758
CEO
Yuen Yung
Initial Investment ⓘ
$317,060 - $518,025
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
How Do You Roll? has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
At existing store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10