Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
Units as of 2020
1 Previous years N/A
0.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $44K
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Iceworks

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded
2014
Leadership
Scott Hollingsworth & Jeffery Watson, CEOs

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
11024 Montgomery Blvd. N.E., #240
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Corporate Address: Iceworks

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Iceworks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$39,800 - $44,100
Net Worth Requirement
$24,900
Cash Requirement
$24,900
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
9%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Iceworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
11 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Iceworks landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Iceworks.

F45 Training

F45 Training

Title
Fitness studios
Role
Ranked #41
Request Info
Culver's

Culver's

Title
Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Role
Ranked #5
Learn More
Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Title
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
Role
Ranked #2
Learn More
Waxing The City

Waxing The City

Title
Facial and body waxing
Role
Ranked #236
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Interim Healthcare

Interim Healthcare describes itself as 'the leading home care, hospice and medical staffing company.'

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: American Freight

American Freight is a retail company that sells furniture, mattresses and home appliances.

Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: My Business Venture

My Business Venture helps small businesses improve efficiency and exposure to become more profitable.

Franchises

Free Webinar | April 5 How To Start Building Your Franchise Organization

Interested in franchising your business but curious to know what the process is like?

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 2 min read
Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Griswold Home Care

Griswold Home Care was founded in 1982 to help people remain independent in their homes.

Franchise

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: X-Golf

This exciting new indoor golf center and bar concept offers a fun experience for both the die-hard golfer and everyday amateur.

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing