Idolize Brows & Beauty
Threading, lash extensions, waxing, facials
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
8058 Corporate Center Dr., #250
Charlotte, NC 28226
CEO
Mo Pandoria
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,400 - $251,520
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Idolize Brows & Beauty has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
22 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours