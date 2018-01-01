In Home Personal Services
Nonmedical senior care
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
813 Tek Dr.
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
CEO
Michael Collura
Parent Company
In Home Personal Services Development LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,000 - $134,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $32,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off standard $32,500 franchise fee for veterans/veteran spouses; $25,000 off for Purple Heart recipients
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
71 hours
Classroom Training:
41 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6