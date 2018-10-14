Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1420 Fulton Ave., #B
Sacramento, CA 95825
CEO
Quoc Phan
Parent Company
Aureflam
Initial Investment ⓘ
$163,300 - $295,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Jazen Tea has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours