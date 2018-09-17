Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.
Oil changes, preventive maintenance
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
150 N. Dairy Ashford Rd.
Houston, TX 77079
CEO
Patrick Southwick
Parent Company
Shell Oil Co.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$234,000 - $372,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10-40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10