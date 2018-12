In 1947 Don and Katy Kilwin opened Kilwin's Bakery in Petoskey, Michigan. Soon after opening the bakery, the Kilwins began making candy. Six years later the Kilwins sold their bakery to focus on candy making full-time, and in 1978 sold the candy business to Wayne and Lorene Rose. The Roses began offering Kilwin's franchises in 1982.

Today Kilwin's Chocolates, now owned by Don and Robin McCarty, sells chocolates, fudge and ice cream.