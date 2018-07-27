Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc.
Chocolates, fudge, ice cream
Founded
1947
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
1050 Bay View Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
CEO
Don McCarty
Initial Investment ⓘ
$423,251 - $790,207
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
173 hours
Classroom Training:
43 hours
Additional Training:
Online training; store visits
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10
Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc. is ranked #94 in the Franchise 500!
Today Kilwin's Chocolates, now owned by Don and Robin McCarty, sells chocolates, fudge and ice cream.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia