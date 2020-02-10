Kolache Shoppe
Kolaches and coffee

About
Founded

1970

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1031 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008

CEO

Randy Hines

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$268,500 - $690,167

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$270,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

19 hours

Classroom Training:

28 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

9

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $268,500 High - $690,167
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

