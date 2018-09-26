Learning Express Toys
Specialty toy stores
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
29 Buena Vista St.
Devens, MA 01434
CEO
Sharon DiMinico
Initial Investment ⓘ
$189,975 - $364,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Learning Express Toys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Additional Training:
At toy fair, annual convention
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12