Legacy Academy
Childcare
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
4536 A. Nelson Brogdon Blvd.
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
CEO
Melissa Turner
Parent Company
Legacy Academy Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,524,600 - $6,135,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Legacy Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
166 hours
Classroom Training:
70 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 30
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas