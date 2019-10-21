2004
2013 (6 Years)
2630 Rogers Fork
San Antonio, TX 78258
Cathy Morse
$53,449 - $61,049
$50,000
$50,000
$49,000 - $49,000
Made in the Shade Blinds and More offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Made in the Shade Blinds and More has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
$2,000 off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
15 hours
44 hours