Window coverings
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#331 Ranked #236 last year
Initial investment
$66K - $75K
Units as of 2022
135 32.4% over 3 years
Made in the Shade Blinds offers a convenient shop-at-home service for window treatments. Cathy Morse was an interior design home professional who enjoyed her work's freedom, flexibility, and profitability. Morse started the company with a vision to expand a home-based business for people looking to grow their careers. 

The company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and began to franchise in 2013. Made in the Shade Blinds has over 110 locations across Canada and the U.S. As franchisees join their team, they'll get Made in the Shade Blinds name-brand window coverings at some of the deepest discounts in the industry.

Why You May Want to Open a Made in the Shade Blinds Franchise

Made in the Shade Blinds has a one-of-a-kind business model that meets the demand of individuals who want to operate a window coverings business. Made in the Shade Blinds’ exclusive franchise program reduces franchisees' startup costs through its brand name manufacturer relationships. The company also offers a discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

With the constant demand for updated windows and window dressings, Made in the Shade Blinds may have a steady stream of clients for you to serve. Made in the Shade Blinds brings the showroom to clients, possibly turning a referral into a client due simply to the ease of conducting business. 

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a franchise with Made in the Shade Blinds, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Made in the Shade Blinds a Good Choice?

With Made in the Shade Blinds, franchisees can operate the business right from the convenience of their home. Franchisees don't need a storefront, ample inventory, or numerous employees. Franchisees will also receive a protected territory with their franchise agreement, ensuring other Made in the Shade Blinds franchisees don't commandeer potential clients. 

Made in the Shade Blinds is in partnership with a web marketing team to give franchisees complete online marketing tools, which is a significant advantage over the competition. Made in the Shade Blinds continues to help you market your company and offer sales support throughout the lifetime of your franchise.

How Do You Open a Made in the Shade Blinds Franchise?

Franchisees can invest with Made in the Shade Blinds by paying various fees, including a franchise fee. Fees may help pay for training, company services, and support. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Initial franchise inquiries may foster an interview process with Made in the Shade Blinds franchise representatives. Potential franchisees may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees, answering questions about the opportunity. If all parties involved agree upon a franchise deal, you may be on your way to operating a Made in the Shade Blinds. 

Company Overview

About Made in the Shade Blinds and More

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Window Coverings
Founded
2004
Leadership
Cathy Morse, CEO
Corporate Address
2630 Rogers Fork
San Antonio, TX 78258
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
135 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Made in the Shade Blinds and More franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,000
Initial Investment
$65,949 - $74,549
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Made in the Shade Blinds and More offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Made in the Shade Blinds and More has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Made in the Shade Blinds and More landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Made in the Shade Blinds and More ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #331 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #173 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #32 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #57 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

