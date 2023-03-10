Made in the Shade Blinds offers a convenient shop-at-home service for window treatments. Cathy Morse was an interior design home professional who enjoyed her work's freedom, flexibility, and profitability. Morse started the company with a vision to expand a home-based business for people looking to grow their careers.

The company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and began to franchise in 2013. Made in the Shade Blinds has over 110 locations across Canada and the U.S. As franchisees join their team, they'll get Made in the Shade Blinds name-brand window coverings at some of the deepest discounts in the industry.

Why You May Want to Open a Made in the Shade Blinds Franchise

Made in the Shade Blinds has a one-of-a-kind business model that meets the demand of individuals who want to operate a window coverings business. Made in the Shade Blinds’ exclusive franchise program reduces franchisees' startup costs through its brand name manufacturer relationships. The company also offers a discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

With the constant demand for updated windows and window dressings, Made in the Shade Blinds may have a steady stream of clients for you to serve. Made in the Shade Blinds brings the showroom to clients, possibly turning a referral into a client due simply to the ease of conducting business.

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a franchise with Made in the Shade Blinds, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Made in the Shade Blinds a Good Choice?

With Made in the Shade Blinds, franchisees can operate the business right from the convenience of their home. Franchisees don't need a storefront, ample inventory, or numerous employees. Franchisees will also receive a protected territory with their franchise agreement, ensuring other Made in the Shade Blinds franchisees don't commandeer potential clients.

Made in the Shade Blinds is in partnership with a web marketing team to give franchisees complete online marketing tools, which is a significant advantage over the competition. Made in the Shade Blinds continues to help you market your company and offer sales support throughout the lifetime of your franchise.

How Do You Open a Made in the Shade Blinds Franchise?

Franchisees can invest with Made in the Shade Blinds by paying various fees, including a franchise fee. Fees may help pay for training, company services, and support. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Initial franchise inquiries may foster an interview process with Made in the Shade Blinds franchise representatives. Potential franchisees may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees, answering questions about the opportunity. If all parties involved agree upon a franchise deal, you may be on your way to operating a Made in the Shade Blinds.