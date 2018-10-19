Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Parent Company
Driven Brands Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$122,758 - $572,540
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$110,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Meineke Car Care Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee for first six months
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
69 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 6