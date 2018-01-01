Men In Kilts Window Cleaning
Window and exterior cleaning
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
#311-5455 152nd St.
Surrey, BC V3S 5A5
CEO
Chris Carrier
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,500 - $108,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $67,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Men In Kilts Window Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Men In Kilts Window Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
14 hours
Additional Training:
Available at headquarters and franchisee's location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 6