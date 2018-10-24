Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops
Auto repair, maintenance, and tires
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$251,200 - $413,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$110,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
47 hours
Classroom Training:
97 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate training center
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin