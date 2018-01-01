MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Co.
Neapolitan pizza, appetizers, salads, desserts, beverages
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
17555 Ventura Blvd., #200
Encino, CA 91316
CEO
Amit Kleinberger
Parent Company
MidiCi Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$612,616 - $774,948
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$46,000 - $46,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Classroom Training:
12-48 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 40