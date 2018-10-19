Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing aids
Founded
1948
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
5000 Cheshire Pkwy. N.
Plymouth, MN 55446
CEO
Marc Lundeberg
Parent Company
Amplifon USA Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$119,000 - $287,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$48.80/aid
Miracle-Ear Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable
Miracle-Ear Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
34 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2