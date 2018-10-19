Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing aids

Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing aids

About
Founded

1948

Franchising Since

1983 (35 Years)

Corporate Address

5000 Cheshire Pkwy. N.
Plymouth, MN 55446

CEO

Marc Lundeberg

Parent Company

Amplifon USA Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$119,000 - $287,500

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$48.80/aid

Financing Options

Miracle-Ear Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable

Miracle-Ear Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

34 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training as needed

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Bio
Kenneth Dahlberg started Dahlberg Electronics in 1948 and began manufacturing the first Miracle-Ear hearing aids. Today, Miracle-Ear is a subsidiary of Italian hearing aid distributor Amplifon, with U.S. headquarters in Plymouth, Minnesota. Miracle-Ear's retail locations offer free hearing tests and consultations and offer service, warranty and after-care packages with their hearing aids.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $119,000 High - $287,500
Units
+4.5%+62 UNITS (1 Year) +17.2%+209 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Massage Envy

See More

Pearle Vision

See More

GNC Franchising

See More

Ikor Int'l. LLC

See More

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

See More

The Joint Corp.

See More

American Family Care

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 19th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.