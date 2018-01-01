Modern Purair
Indoor-air-quality testing, HVAC cleaning, coil cleaning
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
#112-3677 Hwy. 97 N.
Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3
CEO
Lane Martin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,000 - $125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Modern Purair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4-6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 10